Mainpuri hospital sealed after body dumped outside premises

A private hospital in Mainpuri district was sealed on Thursday by the health department after a video went viral of the body of dead woman being dumped unceremoniously by the hospital staff, on a motorcycle, outside the hospital. For representation only (HT File Photo)

After the hospital was sealed, patients undergoing treatment there were shifted to community health centre, Godna, in Mainpuri district.

A probe has been ordered by the chief medical officer of Mainpuri and a two-member committee has been asked to look into the matter and the inhuman way in which the body was moved out of hospital.

“The video going viral on social media was taken note of after it was alleged that staff at a private hospital in Ghiror town of Mainpuri did not wait for a vehicle to take the body and handed it over to family members. Action was taken against the private hospital and was sealed,” stated chief medical officer Dr Ramesh Chand Gupta.

The family of the deceased woman has also alleged negligence on part of the hospital which led to her death.

“We are yet to inquire into the allegations related to the wrong treatment given to the girl at the hospital leading to her death. The family members of the deceased girl had taken away the body and left by the time our team reached the hospital. We are locating the family and the hospital owner has been served a notice and asked to appear with details of the incident,” stated the CMO.

The woman, aged 18, was admitted for fever but died on Wednesday. The hospital management asked its staff to move the body when family members requested to wait for an ambulance or other vehicle to carry the body back but the hospital paid no heed.

As is evident from the video, the body was placed on the seat of a motorcycle parked outside the hospital and a video was made of the body of the girl lying on it till family members came and took it away. The video went viral and those on social media called it shameful and demanded action against the hospital for the inhuman act.

