Mainpuri only 3rd phase seat in Uttar Pradesh to see higher polling % now than in 2019

With a voter turnout of 58.73 % in 2024 against 56.77 % in 2019, Mainpuri was the only one among the 10 third-phase Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh to record a higher polling percentage now than in the parliamentary election held five years ago, according to updated figures released by the Election Commission on Saturday. SP president Akhilesh Yadav and the party’s Mainpuri candidate Dimple Yadav voting at the polling centre in Saifai on Tuesday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The third phase of polling was held on May 7 in Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Agra, with a turnout of 54.08% now against 59.12 % in 2019, recorded the lowest polling percentage in this phase, according to the updated figures.

Aonla’s polling percentage fell from 58.97 in 2019 to 57.44 % in 2024. Badaun had a turnout of 57.17 % in 2019, falling to 54.35 % in 2024. In Bareilly, the turnout dropped from 59.16 % in 2019 to 58.03 % in 2024.

Etah recorded a polling percentage of 59.31 % in 2024 compared to 61.7 % in 2019, according to the updated figures.

In Fatehpur Sikri, the turnout dropped from 60.42 % in 2019 to 57.19 % in 2024.

Sambhal was the only constituency crossing 60% turnout despite reports of clashes and allegations. It recorded 62.91 % polling in 2024, compared to 64.73 % in 2019.

Firozabad recorded 60.13 % turnout in 2019 and the figure fell to 58.53 % in 2024. In Hathras, it dropped from 61.76 in 2019 to 55.71 % in 2024.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election in Mainpuri was the last one contested and won by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav before his death in 2022. His daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav won the seat in the December 2022 by-election and contested again in 2024.

Amid low polling, Mulayam Singh Yadav had won by a margin of less than one lakh votes, a rarity in Yadav heartland, where Samajwadi Party has never lost since 1996.

Among these 10 seats, Agra had 20,72,685 voters, the highest and Etah had 17,00,524 voters, the lowest.