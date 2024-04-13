Man allegedly dies in police custody in Kheri district, probe ordered

One Asharam, 50, a resident of Pakariya village under Mitauli police limits, died allegedly while in police custody on Friday night. Angered family members and villagers staged a demonstration at the Kasta crossing on Saturday, demanding action in the matter. CDO Anil Singh talking to agitating villagers in Kasta on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In view of the agitation, along with the dead body, chief development officer (CDO) Anil Singh, ASP Nepal Singh, SDM Gola and others rushed the spot and talked to the agitating villagers.

Superintendent of police (SP), Kheri, Ganesh Prasad Saha, also rushed the spot and talked to aggrieved family members and assured them of appropriate action over their complaint.

On his assurance, the villagers called off their agitation and agreed to send the body for a post-mortem examination.

Talking to press persons, SP Saha said on the complaint of the family, an inquiry under his own supervision had been instituted and appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty.

Asharam was called to Mitauli police station on Friday evening in connection with an investigation into the murder of six-year-old girl, whose body was recovered from the roadside bushes a week back.

Asharam’s son, Rahul, in his complaint to the police, alleged that police from the Piparjhala outpost, under the Mitauli police station, had taken Asharam to police station on Friday evening.

Later, his father was reported to have been carried first to Mitauli health centre and later to the district hospital, where he was reported to have died.

However, police sources said that at the police station, Asharam complained of severe abdominal pain, and he was rushed to health centre and later to district hospital, where he succumbed to his ailment.

Heavy police force has been deployed to avert any further escalation.

DEO KANT PANDEY