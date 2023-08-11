Man kills brother after scuffle in Kaushambi

A 22-year-old man allegedly threw his younger brother from the terrace of his house during a clash at Sihori village under Kokhraj police station of Kaushambi district on Wednesday night. The younger brother received serious head injuries and died on the spot, informed police. Station house officer (SHO) of Kokhraj police station Vinod Kumar Maurya said the kin of the deceased claimed that he died in a mishap. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

However, the family informed the police that the youth died in a mishap. The police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

A resident of Sihori village, Sharifuddin has three sons. On Wednesday night, Sharif’s second son Mohd Kaif (22) and youngest son Mohd Qais clashed over some issues. After an exchange of blows, Kaif allegedly threw Qais from the terrace. Qais received serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Kokhraj police reached the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for postmortem examination. Qais’s kin gave a complaint to the police claiming that he died after falling from the terrace accidentally. However, some locals alleged that Qais died after a clash between brothers.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kokhraj police station Vinod Kumar Maurya said the kin of the deceased claimed that he died in a mishap. However, further investigations will be carried out and action will be taken accordingly after receiving the postmortem report, he added.

