Home / Cities / Others / Man arrested for selling 2-month-old daughter for 3 lakh

Man arrested for selling 2-month-old daughter for 3 lakh

others
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:14 AM IST

Mumbai: The police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly selling his two-month-old daughter for ₹3 lakh

The police managed to rescue the girl from a Wadala-based couple Mohammed Hanif Memon (46) and his wife Afreen (39) within 12 hours. (Image for representation)
The police managed to rescue the girl from a Wadala-based couple Mohammed Hanif Memon (46) and his wife Afreen (39) within 12 hours. (Image for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly selling his two-month-old daughter for 3 lakh.

The girl’s father, Tinku Chavan, had sold the infant to one Santosh Dhumale, who was arrested last week in connection with the kidnapping of a 71-day-old girl on October 26.

This was the second child rescued by the Azad Maidan police, while probing the kidnapping of the 71-day old infant from the pavement outside St Xavier School in south Mumbai. The police managed to rescue the girl from a Wadala-based couple Mohammed Hanif Memon (46) and his wife Afreen (39) within 12 hours. The couple was arrested and an FIR was registered based on the statement of the biological mother of the girl.

The duo then confessed the name of Santosh Dhumale, who had promised them 60,000. The police then arrested Dhumale from Dharavi on October 28 and during interrogation it was found that he facilitated the illegal adoption of another girl (Chavan’s daughter).

Based on this information, the police registered a second FIR and arrested Bhimshappa Shanivar (45), a Sion resident, who illegally adopted the baby girl. Shanivar has been charged with trafficking of a minor under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Dharavi resident Santosh Dhumale also confessed the name of the biological father of the girl—Tinku Chavan. The police then brought Chavan to the Azad Maidan police station on Thursday and during interrogation he confessed to selling his daughter.

According to police, apart from the two-month-old girl, Chavan, who is a daily wager, has two more daughters aged four and five. Unable to bear the expense of three children, he sold his youngest daughter when Dhumale approached him. He was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till November 7, said Bhusan Belnekar, senior inspector, Azad Maidan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out