Man attacks 16-yr-old girl with knife; arrested from Varanasi airport

A 16-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after a man attacked her on the outskirts of a village in Sadat police station area of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Police said the 32-year-old man was upset as the girl had turned down his proposal.

A senior police officer said the girl had stepped out of the village along with her cousin sister on Saturday morning when Nand Kishore Tiwari accosted them and attacked the girl with a knife. The minor suffered serious injuries on hand and head. When her cousin cried for help, locals ran to the spot to help at which the accused escaped.

The officer said that the girl’s family informed the police and rushed her to a hospital. Police superintendent, Ghazipur, Dr Omprakash Singh also reached the spot and enquired about the incident from the locals who said the accused was planning to escape to Dubai.

A look out notice was issued for the accused and a team sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, where the accused was caught the same evening.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code against Tiwari following a complaint by the girl’s father.

Confirming the incident, Dr Singh said, “The accused was caught before he could flee the country.”