Man attacks 16-yr-old girl with knife; arrested from Varanasi airport
A 16-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after a man attacked her on the outskirts of a village in Sadat police station area of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Police said the 32-year-old man was upset as the girl had turned down his proposal.
A senior police officer said the girl had stepped out of the village along with her cousin sister on Saturday morning when Nand Kishore Tiwari accosted them and attacked the girl with a knife. The minor suffered serious injuries on hand and head. When her cousin cried for help, locals ran to the spot to help at which the accused escaped.
The officer said that the girl’s family informed the police and rushed her to a hospital. Police superintendent, Ghazipur, Dr Omprakash Singh also reached the spot and enquired about the incident from the locals who said the accused was planning to escape to Dubai.
Also read | Man attacked for stopping two people from drinking outside his house in Pune
A look out notice was issued for the accused and a team sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, where the accused was caught the same evening.
A case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code against Tiwari following a complaint by the girl’s father.
Confirming the incident, Dr Singh said, “The accused was caught before he could flee the country.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man attacks 16-yr-old girl with knife; arrested from Varanasi airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala MC’s doorstep delivery of services a hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor ferries tractor as farmers use jugaad to reach Delhi for R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another girl of Gill village govt school ‘ends life’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to plant 213,000 more Miyawaki trees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caste-based census inevitable: BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body yet to receive ₹20-K crore property tax; top 50 defaulters owe ₹1,600cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-year-old boy crushed by truck while crossing road in Bhiwandi, driver arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
24-year-old man shot by robbers in Navi Mumbai, 4 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM to attend UP Day’s celebration in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man attacked for stopping two people from drinking outside his house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 506 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist to conduct vaccination drive at 55 sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC fraud: ED arrests top men of Viva Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox