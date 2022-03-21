Man attacks seven, killing two in Bulandshahr
A 45-year-old man attacked some villagers without provocation with a shovel, killing two and injuring five, in village Majra Parawan under Khanpur police station limits of district Bulandshahr on Monday, police said. The accused identified as Bala was caught and subsequently arrested by the police.
The two critically injured persons have been referred to the medical college in Meerut while three other injured are undergoing treatment in Bulandshahr.
PRO to SSP of Bulandshahar, Dharmendra Rathore informed that accused Bala was arrested. As per Rathore, Bala suffers from mental illness and loses his senses occasionally. He said that Bala attacked passersby with a shovel on Monday morning, killing two and injuring five others.
A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against him in Khanpur police station and bodies of deceased villagers were sent for postmortem.
The incident sent a shock wave across the village.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics