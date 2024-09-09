Man hangs self after killing two minor daughters

A painter stabbed to death his two minor daughters and then committed suicide by hanging himself at Ramman Ka Purwa area under Dhumanganj police station of the city on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

The painter’s wife returned home in the evening and was shocked when she saw the bodies through the window grill. Senior police officials reached the spot and called the forensic field unit and dog squad for investigations. Primary investigations suggest that the man killed his daughters and then committed suicide, police officials said.

Police officials said that Manish Prajapati aka Lalla, 35, lived on rent in a house with his wife Priyanka and two daughters Nancy, 5, and Khushbu, 3.

On Sunday, Priyanka went out for some work and returned in the afternoon. She was suspicious when no one responded despite repeated knockings on the main door. Priyanka was shocked when she looked inside the house through the window grill and spotted the bodies of her two daughters lying in a pool of blood on the bed while the body of her husband was hanging from the ceiling.

Locals also rushed to the spot on hearing her cries and called police.

Additional commissioner of police N Kolanchi and DCP (City) Deepak Bhukar reached the scene and called the dog squad and field unit for investigations and collecting samples.

“Prima facie it appears that the man stabbed his two daughters with a knife and killed them before hanging himself. The door was bolted from inside and had to be broken for carrying out investigations at the crime scene. The man’s wife is not in a position to talk at present. However, she informed police that she had received a call from her husband in the afternoon. She told her husband that she was at the market and would return soon. The woman will soon be questioned further to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. The bodies have been sent for autopsy” said additional commissioner of police N Kolanchi.

Meanwhile, locals informed police that there used to be regular scuffles between the couple. Manish had a love marriage with Priyanka but suspected her of having an affair, they claimed.