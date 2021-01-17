Man held for assault on cop
PUNE The Kothrud police on Sunday arrested a man for obstructing a police constable from performing his duty and physically assaulting and threatening him.
The incident took place at Erandwane chowk on Friday.
The accused arrested has been identified as Rahul Bharam, a resident of Kelewadi.
Kaustabh Nidalkar, posted at Kothrud police station has lodged an FIR against Bharam in connection with the incident.
According to the FIR, there was a fight between Bharam and another person identified as Rahul Wagh. Nidalkar was taking Wagh’s complaint when Bharam objected and threatened him. He also physically assaulted and abused Nidalkar.
Police sub-inspector YB Padvale who is the investigating officer in the case said, “Bharam has been arrested in connection with the assault case.”
The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ), 332 ( Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty ), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ) and 506 ( criminal intimidation).
