Man held for making objectionable comments against PM Modi

Baharia police on Thursday arrested a person for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media sites. The accused made comments in the context of the sentence of life imprisonment to former MP Atiq Ahmad on Tuesday. As per a complaint made by local BJP leader Kamlesh Pal, the accused Nafees Ahmad posted photographs of PM Narendra Modi and former MP Atiq Ahmad on Facebook and WhatsApp groups while making objectionable comments and abusive language. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

As per a complaint made by local BJP leader Kamlesh Pal, the accused Nafees Ahmad posted photographs of PM Narendra Modi and former MP Atiq Ahmad on Facebook and WhatsApp groups while making objectionable comments and abusive language. Soon some locals took screenshots of his posts and made them viral. Kamlesh Pal reached Baharia police station and lodged an FIR against Nafees under relevant sections of IPC.

Baharia police raided Nafees’s home in Silokhara village and arrested him.

SHO of Baharia police station Gaurav Singh said evidence of making objectionable comments has been found against the accused and he has been arrested.

Four cattle smugglers, thieves nabbed in trans-Ganga area

PRAYAGRAJ In a major breakthrough, Phulpur and Tharwai police arrested four persons involved in cattle thefts and smuggling in two separate raids on Thursday. A car, truck and tools used in cattle slaughter were also recovered from them.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said acting on a tip-off, Tharwai police arrested two persons identified as Gayasuddin and Mohd Moseem of Rampur district with a car, a rope and sharp-edged tools. The duo was carrying a container loaded with 20 cattle from the Handia-Kokhraj bypass on March 23. Near Mainsaita bridge, their container hit another container and then overturned.

Gayasuddin and Moseem fled the spot. Police reached the spot, on receiving information and opened the container but 16 cattle had died by then. A case was registered against unidentified cattle smugglers on the complaint of VHP leader Vishnu Dubey. Tharwai police carried out investigations and arrested the two accused.

In another development, Phulpur police arrested two cattle thieves and recovered a truck and 15 cattle which they were taking for slaughter.

The arrested persons were identified as Vikas aka Raheem of Sarai Mamrez and Salman of Soraon. Three of their accomplices Rizwan, Arshad, Niyaz and two others fled the spot.

DCP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Bharti said the gang used to roam around during the day to purchase cattle and carry out reconnaissance. The gang members then steal cattle during the night. They obtain certificates from veterinary doctor for slaughtering healthy cattle. However, they used to change the cattle and load stolen cattle in the vehicles which are then taken to slaughterhouse. Efforts were on to nab other members of the gang, DCP added.