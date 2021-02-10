Man, his four minor sons found dead in Rajasthan

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his four sons, aged between two and six, before hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on Wednesday, a police officer said. The killings came to light when his wife, who was out for some work, returned home and discovered the bodies of the five.

Police superintendent Kavendra Sagar cited preliminary investigation and said the man was alcoholic would often beat his sons and wife under the influence of alcohol. “On Wednesday, he had a heated argument with his wife.” He added the man, a farmer, may have killed his sons under the influence of alcohol. Sagar said it appears that after killing his sons, he died by suicide. He added no suicide note has been found.

Sagar said the bodies would be handed over to their relatives after their post-mortem. He added the further investigation is on.