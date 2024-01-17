Man killed in Assam over suspicion of cattle smuggling: Police

A 25-year-old man from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district was allegedly murdered by a mob on suspicion of cattle smuggling, police said. According to police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday. (Representative file image)

According to police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The deceased, identified as Jitu Das, was allegedly caught by a group of locals in Morigaon’s Kumoi village area over cattle smuggling allegations after which he was beaten with bamboo sticks.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Morigaon district, Hemanta Kumar Das said that after receiving information about the incident, a team of police rushed to the spot, but the people involved in the attack had fled the scene.

“Our team found Jitu Das in an unconscious condition, and he was taken to a local government hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed during the treatment,” SP said.

Also Read: 17 cows rescued from West Bengal district; were being smuggled, claim police

“There were severe injuries on the back side of his head, and he was bleeding,” he added.

“The body has been sent for postmortem process and it’ll be handed over to the family members after that,” officials said.

Police have registered a suo moto case and an investigation has begun.

Officials said they are waiting for the family members to reach Morigaon.

“We are investigating the matter and trying to identify the persons involved in this alleged murder. If the family members of the deceased person lodge any other complaint, we’ll register that,” officials said.

Speaking to HT, SP Das said this can be termed as case of mob lynching, but they are not sure on the number of people involved in it.