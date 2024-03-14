Man killed in Dudhwa buffer zone tiger attack

A 55-year-old man, Shiv Charan, a resident of Khamaria village under the Tikunia kotwali limits, was attacked and killed by a tiger near Khairatia village, under the south Kheri forest range of the Dudhwa buffer zone (DBZ) on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Deputy director, DBZ, Saureesh Sahai said Shiv Charan had reportedly gone to the fields to collect grass for thatching the house when a tiger, hiding in the bushes, attacked and killed him.

Sahai said that after the attack, the tiger disappeared into the neighbouring south Kheri range forests.

Interestingly, the movement of a tigress has long been reported in the area. But Sahai said it was yet to be ascertained if the big cat was the same animal or not.

He added pugmarks were being collected from the spot for further analysis and matching with those of the already reported big cat in the area.

He further said patrolling in the area by the special tiger protection force (STPF) and forest staff was already in place while immediate monetary relief had been provided to the aggrieved family.

He said monetary compensation to the aggrieved family would be provided after the post-mortem report, in accordance with government guidelines.

Forest range officer Bhupendra Singh along with Tikunia kotwali in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh, rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.