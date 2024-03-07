Man killed, wife, child critically hurt after speeding van hits them on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

Gurugram: A 35-year-old Rajkot man died while his wife and two-year-old daughter were critically injured after a speeding passenger van hit them while they were standing along the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Rajiv Chowk, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Karn Sehr Bahadur Hamal, a resident of Shanti Heights in Rajkot while his injured wife and daughter were called Vishnu and Kritika. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 9.40pm on Tuesday. The family had boarded a bus from Rajkot to reach the city to visit a close relative residing in Sector-45.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The trio had got off the bus a few minutes before the accident and were waiting along the expressway for transport to reach their destination when the van hit them.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Karn Sehr Bahadur Hamal, a resident of Shanti Heights in Rajkot while his injured wife and daughter were called Vishnu and Kritika.

Police said that the trio were flung in the air from the impact. They said that auto rickshaw drivers and other commuters rushed to help and took them to a government hospital in Sector-10 for treatment after putting them in an auto rickshaw.

A senior police officer said that Hamal was declared dead by doctors at the hospital. “He had sustained injuries to his head and chest. Vishnu suffered multiple fractures in both legs. The minor had suffered from blunt injuries and bruises. The duo was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi due to their critical condition,” he said.

Investigators said that the van driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind. The van had a Delhi registration number. They said that it was approaching Gurugram from Manesar.

Sub-inspector Dharambir Kumar, additional station house officer of Shivaji Nagar police station, said the identity of the van driver was ascertained with the help of the vehicle owner and he would be arrested soon.

Based on the wife’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Wednesday.