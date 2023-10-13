Man shot dead by neighbour over objecting to waterlogging

Dispute over waterlogging between neighbours led to murder of a 45-year-old man at Ghumai village under Saini police station of Kaushambi district late Wednesday night. (Pic for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Ramnewaz. In a fit of rage, the accused Rahul Vishwakarma also fired indiscriminately due to which a woman and her daughter in the neighbourhood sustained bullet injuries. The accused is on the run while the injured were admitted to the hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger.

An FIR has been registered and raids were being carried out by three police teams to arrest him, officials said.

As per the report, Ramnewaz, a labourer, returned from work late Wednesday night and was upset to see waterlogging at his doorstep due to a leakage in the submersible pump of his neighbour Rahul Vishwakarma.

Ramnewaz complained to Rahul over the issue, but the latter entered into an altercation with him. Rahul went inside his home and returned with a country-made pistol and shot at Ramnewaz in the chest which resulted in his death on the spot.

Rahul then started firing indiscriminately, injuring Parwati and her daughter Vinita.

SP Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said three teams have been constituted for arrest of the accused. An FIR has been registered against the accused on complaint of Ramnewaz’s wife, he added.

Ramnewaz is survived by his wife and five children, and his eldest son is only eight years old.

