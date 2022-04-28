Man shot dead in broad daylight in Naini
A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Malhara flyover under the trans-Yamuna Naini police station area, on Thursday.
Primary investigations revealed that the man had a monetary dispute with a person, against whom an FIR was being registered on the complaint of the next of kin, police officials said.
According to reports, Brajesh Singh, a resident of Chaka area of Naini, was going to bring his children from school. Eye witnesses said two bike-borne people approached him and shot at him from close range. Panic prevailed in the area and the assailants fled the spot. Singh died before he could be taken to hospital.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit and other senior officials reached the spot and carried out investigations. Police found some empty and live cartridges at the crime scene.
SSP Ajay Kumar said the police reached the spot on receiving information that a body was lying near the railway crossing. The man had been shot in the head. The deceased was identified as Brajesh Singh. Primary questioning of his family revealed that Singh had a monetary dispute with one Deepu Sharma. Further action will be taken after receiving a complaint from the kin of Singh, the SSP added.
Meanwhile locals said that Singh’s father, Suresh Singh, who died some years back, was a local BJP leader. Brajesh’s brother, Ajeet Singh, is a BJP booth president. Brajesh was in the travel business and has two children, they added.
They also claimed that Brajesh and Deepu Sharma were friends earlier. However, they parted ways over some issue and their rivalry deepened over the last few years.
-
Bank accounts of BSP leader Yaqub Qureshi’s sons, meat factory seized
Bank accounts of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Yaqub Qureshi's meat processing factory and of his two sons were seized after they failed to reply to the police notice about providing details of the procurement of animals. Station House Officer of Kithore police station Arvind Mohan Sharma, who has been investigating the case said that the action was initiated under Meat Food Products Act 1973. MPFO empowers the investigating officer to seize accounts, products for violation.
-
Punekars choose northern hill stations for summer vacations, MTDC resorts getting full bookings
In May, there is a heavy rush of people headed to the northern part of India even as Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Pune region resorts, too, are getting heavy bookings in May. While within the state, there is a rush of tourists to Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Lonavala where MTDC resorts along with other private hotels are booked choc-a-bloc.
-
Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases
Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,039 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 347,509 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,586 total cases so far and 7,203 Covid deaths.
-
Soaring mercury: Wheat production down 12%, veggies burnt in field
The production of wheat in Kanpur and Bundelkhand has gone down 12% this year, as the region endures the hottest March and April in recent memory. Wheat is currently being harvested in the fields across the region. A study by a scientist of the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology said the situation could worsen in the days to come.
-
Row over fuel prices rages even as state decides against VAT reduction
A day after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Maharashtra among other non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states for the high prices of petrol and diesel, the war of words between the state government and the Centre continued on Thursday. Amid the row, the state cabinet decided not to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on the fuel after hinting at it earlier in the day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics