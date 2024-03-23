 Man strangled over wage dispute in Jhansi district - Hindustan Times
Man strangled over wage dispute in Jhansi district

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
Mar 23, 2024 06:06 PM IST

Man strangled to death by two over wage dispute in rural SP. Accused arrested & booked under IPC section 302. Incident in village Panari, victim declared dead at Moth CHC.

A man was strangled by two people over an argument over wages among themselves on Friday night.

For representation only (HT File Phtoto)
SP, rural, Gopi Nath Soni, said both the accused have been arrested and have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The incident took place in village Panari, falling under the Pooch police station where the victim, Badam Singh, along with two more people, Rajesh and Anil, had gone as a labourer to harvest a farm. In the evening, when they demanded the payment, Badam, who was leading them, paid 300 less, while saying that it would be given the next day. The duo insisted on payment the same day.

This led to an argument between them which aggravated after which Rajesh and Anil strangulated Badam to death and fled. The victim was brought to Moth CHC, where he was declared dead.

