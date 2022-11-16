Man, two daughters hang selves in Gorakhpur

Driven by an inability to make ends meet, three members of a family committed suicide by hanging themselves in Ghosipurwa locality, under the Shahpur police station of the district, on Tuesday morning.

The incident generated shock waves in the entire locality when the police took out the bodies of the man and his two daughters for an autopsy.

Police and the forensic team collected evidence from the site. In its initial inquiry, police personnel found that school fees of the daughters had not been paid for the last five months. The school administration said both the girls were good students and due to their satisfactory education record, the school management had never put any pressure for fees.

Jitendra Srivastava, 45, lived with his two daughters, Manya, 16, student of Class 9 and Manvi, 14, student of Class 7. Both the girls were studying in a private English-medium school.

Srivastava had lost one leg in a train accident in 1999 and his wife, Simmi, had died of cancer two years ago. Since the death of his wife, Srivastava had taken up tailoring in the house to earn livelihood. He was facing hardship from the last two years.

On Monday night, they took this extreme step after hanging themselves with dupattas from separate fans.

Gaurav Grover, SSP, Gorakhpur, said that Om Prakash, father of Jitendra Srivastava, who is a guard in a private company, was at his duty that night. When he returned home the next morning, he saw them hanging and informed the police.

