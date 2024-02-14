Man wanted in 17 cases held in Samba

A hardcore criminal who was wanted in over a dozen cases, including attempt to murder and drug peddling, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said on Tuesday. Kapil Sharma alias “Jimmy”, a resident of Jammu, was arrested from Bari Brahmana police station as a follow up to the investigation in a case registered recently after busting of an illegally run drug de-addiction centre in Birpur, a police spokesperson said. The investigations revealed that a total of 17 FIRs related to heinous offences like attempt to murder, drug peddling and illegally carrying weapons stand registered against him in different police stations in Samba and Jammu districts over the past several years, he added (iStock)

Bari Brahmana police station had registered the case on the basis of a complaint alleging incessant violence, illegal confinement and cheating in the fraudulently run drug de-addiction centre.

As many as 15 victims of violence were rescued from the centre and reunited with their families, the spokesman said. Sharma, who emerged as the main accused in the case, evaded his arrest and was absconding, he added.

