Manipur: 3 killed after land dispute between 2 Naga villages turns into gunfight

Two civilians and one Manipur Rifles personnel died, and several others were injured as a gunfight erupted between two villages amid tensions over a longstanding land dispute in Ukhrul district of Manipur on Wednesday. The deceased included two civilians and Manipur Rifles personnel. (Representational image)

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10am after villagers of Hunphun reportedly interrupted students from Hungpung, who were cleaning an area as part of observing the Gandhi Jayanti. Both the villagers belonged to the Naga community.

The deceased security personnel was identified as rifleman Worinmi Thumbra of the 6th Manipur Rifles and the deceased civilians were identified as Reileiwung Hongray and Silas Zingkhai.

Security forces were reinforced in the area to prevent further escalation. They fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowds on both sides.

The sub-divisional magistrate of Ukhrul has imposed a prohibition order restricting movement and banning activities that could disrupt law and order. The internet services have been suspended in Ukhrul town.

Transport minister Khashim Vashum, Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing, and Ukhrul MLA Ram Muivah expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the villagers to refrain from further escalation.

“With heavy hearts, we stand before you today as one of your own, pleading for peace. Let us not allow this moment to destroy what generations have built. No victory can be found in the pain of our brothers and sisters. Let us pause, reflect, and remember that our strength lies in unity, not division. Every heart that bleeds today is a wound on our shared soul. We humbly appeal to each one of you to step back from the brink of further escalation,” they said in a joint statement.