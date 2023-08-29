Manipur assembly passes resolution for peace; opposition says ‘not aware’

The Manipur assembly, which convened for a special one-day session on Tuesday, passed a resolution amid the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, resolving “to stay together in the trying times by healing wounds, fostering unity, and creating a brighter future for all residents.” The one-day special session was the first session of the Manipur assembly to be held after the ethnic clashes between Meitei and tribal Kuki communities started on May 3. (ANI File Photo)

The resolution was moved by chief minister N Biren Singh amidst a ruckus by opposition Congress MLAs. The one-day special session was the first session of the Manipur assembly to be held after the ethnic clashes between Meitei and tribal Kuki communities started on May 3.

“With great sorrow and heavy heart, this House condoles the tragic loss of many lives in the recent violence in Manipur...This House unanimously resolves to work for the oneness and harmony of all the people of Manipur, irrespective of caste, community, region, religion or language,” the resolution said.

“This House also resolves that as peace is the priority of the state, this House will strive to resolve all the differences among the people till complete peace returns to the entire state, through dialogue and constitutional means,” it added.

The opposition Congress, however, expressed ignorance about any such resolution and said that it was not part of the agenda for the day.

“How can a resolution be passed without the members knowing about it? The only items in today’s agenda were obituary references and tabling of the business advisory committee’s calendar,” said Congress MLA and president of the party’s state unit K Meghachandra.

“The manner in which this session was summoned was illegal. The agenda was not given to members prior to the session. There was no discussion on the present crisis and about those people killed and displaced. That’s why we opposed it during the proceedings,” he added.

Ten Kuki MLAs, including two ministers Letpao Haokip(Horticulture)and Nemcha Kipgen (Commerce & Industries), were absent in the day’s session. They had stated earlier that the situation in Imphal Valley was not safe for them to attend the session. However, all 10 Naga MLAs were present in the house.

People familiar with the matter said that six of the 10 Kuki MLAs had sought leave from the session by submitting their respective applications to assembly secretariat.

The session began its proceedings at 11am. However, soon after Speaker Th Satyabrata took his seat, senior Congress MLA K Meghachandra moving a point of order, started a protest against not listing the suggestion put forward by the Congress legislators in the day’s agenda. He said that it deprived the legislators’ rights.

Supporting the move, Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh also stood up and protested. He said,“Democracy is a mockery in Manipur. Let us save democracy. Let us save the Constitution.”

Joining the team, congress MLA and former speaker Th Lokeshwar, said, “Is this session a short notice or normal session? Also let know under which rule the session is summoned. “We want to save our democracy,” he added by holding a placard.

All the five Congress MLAs joined the protest, shouting slogans and holding placards, and demanded a five-day session to discuss the issues. The pandemonium forced the Speaker to adjourn the House for 30 minutes at 11.09am.

The House was resumed again at 11.40am but the Speaker further adjourned the House sine die at 11.41am as the pandemonium continued.

It may be noted that the last assembly was adjourned sine die on March 3.

The ongoing ethnic violence in the state has so far claimed more than 160 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people besides burning many villages.

