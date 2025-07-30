Manipur govt appeals Naga committee to lift indefinite bandh

The Manipur government has appealed a Nagaland organisation, the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC), to lift the bandh imposed in the foothill areas of the state, so that the matter can be resolved amicably through continued dialogue and cooperation in the interest of maintaining peace and public order. The department reiterated its commitment to addressing the matters raised in a timely and appropriate manner. (Manipur Tourism)

The appeal was made after holding a meeting between senior police officers of PHQ and representatives of the FNCC to discuss the representation and grievances submitted by the committee on July 28, 2025, officials said.

“After a detailed deliberation on the issues raised, the police department assured the Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) representatives that all genuine concerns will be examined with utmost seriousness,” a state police statement issued late Tuesday night stated.

“The department reiterated its commitment to addressing the matters raised in a timely and appropriate manner”, it added.

Also Read: Nagaland CM calls on ULBs to lead from front in disaster preparedness

It may be mentioned that the FNCC with the support of various other bodies in protest against what it described as encroachment into ancestral Naga territories continues in Manipur, called the indefinite bandh in the Naga inhabited foothill areas in the state since July 18 midnight.

The FNCC is protesting against the proposed construction of “the German and Tiger roads” without consulting the Naga people. The proposed German and Tiger roads connect Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

It strongly opposed the alleged illegal establishment and proposed relocation of Suspension of Operation (SoO) camps by Kuki militants within Naga areas, as well as the unchecked cultivation of poppy, which it argued endangered the social and environmental balance of indigenous lands.

It also directed urgent appeals to the central government, demanding the immediate dismantling of all illegal SoO camps and militant training centres on Naga ancestral lands. They have also called for an end to what they describe as encroachments and unauthorised renaming of roads or landmarks within their territories without proper indigenous consultation.