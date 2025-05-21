Manipur: Meitei body calls strike over MST bus row; govt sets up probe panel

IMPHAL: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex Meitei civil body, has called a 48-hour general strike across Manipur in protest against the alleged directive by security forces to remove the word “Manipur” from a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus. The bus was ferrying journalists to the 5th Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul on Tuesday. COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba addresses the media at the group’s office in Imphal on Wednesday.

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba addressed the media at the group’s office here on Wednesday, condemning the reported action by personnel of the 4th MAHAR Regiment. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Guwaltabi, Imphal East, along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

According to Athouba, security personnel allegedly instructed MST officials to remove the word “Manipur” from the bus before allowing it to proceed.

The MST bus was transporting media personnel from Imphal to Ukhrul to cover the five-day festival, which began on Tuesday. Amid the controversy, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the festival as scheduled.

Athouba demanded a formal apology from the governor and called for the resignation of three top state officials-- security advisor Kuldiep Singh, chief secretary PK Singh, and director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh, holding them accountable for the incident.

He said the 48-hour general strike will be effective from Wednesday midnight.

In a related development, members of Imagi Meira, a women’s body, met with security advisor Kuldiep Singh on Wednesday in Imphal.

After the meeting, the group’s convenor Th Sujata briefed the media, quoting Singh as saying that the decision to suspend MST services was taken by higher state authorities. Singh reportedly cited a March 8 incident in which an MST bus was attacked by a mob in Kangpokpi district as justification for the precautionary directive.

The convenor questioned the rationale behind the security measures, asking, “If one MST bus was attacked in Kangpokpi, why weren’t adequate security arrangements made along the Imphal-Ukhrul route to protect the bus? Is the Kuki-Zo community above the government? If such a minor issue cannot be addressed, what is the point of imposing President’s Rule? The security advisor’s explanation is unreasonable.”

She also questioned the role of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla “The Governor of Manipur, who could handle the situation in Kashmir, is now unable to deal with this issue in Manipur. Why was he involved in the decision to suspend the MST bus?”

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) also condemned the incident and observed a “pen-down” strike from Wednesday in protest.

Reacting to the incident, BJP’s Northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, termed the action by security forces as an “avoidable misunderstanding.” He emphasised that the “integrity of Manipur is non-negotiable.”

Meanwhile, the Manipur Home Department has issued an official order to constitute an inquiry committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Governor of Manipur is pleased to constitute an Inquiry Committee to examine the facts and circumstances around the incident involving security personnel and the Manipur State Transport bus carrying media personnel to cover the Manipur Shirui Festival, 2025, on May 20 near Gwalatabi checkpost, Imphal East district,” the order stated.

The committee will comprise N. Ashok Kumar, commissioner (home), and Th. Kirankumar Singh, secretary (IT), Government of Manipur. It has been directed to investigate any lapses and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The report is to be submitted within 15 days.