Manipur: Meiteis, Kuki-Zo bodies condemns attack on Assam Rifles

Meitei and Kuki-Zo bodies on Saturday condemned the attack on Assam Rifles personnel after their paramilitary vehicle was ambushed by gunmen in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday. At least two Assam Rifles personnel were killed while five others got injured. At least two Assam Rifles personnel were killed while five others got injured. (PTI file photo)

According to officials, a convoy was moving from Imphal West to Bishnupur — a distance of roughly 25km — when it was attacked in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area of the district, roughly 2km from its destination.

The deceased personnel were identified as Naik Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

Condemning the incident, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a Kuki Zo body in its statement issued on Saturday termed it as the “cowardly and brutal attack on the Assam Rifles”.

The council said the incident occurred at an area notably not under Armed Forces (Special Power) Act AFSPA.

“The cumulative evidence of violence, discrimination, and oppression makes it abundantly clear that peaceful coexistence under the same administrative framework with the Meiteis is no longer possible,” said the council in its statement.

Meanwhile, locals of Sabal Leikai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday morning staged protests against the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in the area the previous day.

“We strongly condemned the firing incident killing two jawans and injuring 5 of them. The firing incident could also injure civilians”, a protestor said.

Bishnupur, a Meitei-dominated valley district, shares borders with the hill district of Churachandpur, where tribals are in the majority.

Friday’s ambush was the first time since July 14, 2024, that suspected militants targeted security forces in Manipur. On that day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and another injured, along with two Manipur Police commandos, in an attack in Jiribam district.