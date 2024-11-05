Mathura admn inspects arrangements for Chhath puja

Mathura district magistrate Shailendra Singh and Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey conducted a spot inspection of the ghats on the Yamuna in Mathura on Tuesday, with the festival of Chhath ahead this week. Special focus remained on Vishram Ghat, the most important ghat on the Yamuna. Mathura district magistrate Shailendra Singh and SSP Shailesh Pandey conducting a spot inspection at Vishram Ghat on the Yamuna in Mathura on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Singh stated that because of increasing turnout of devotees round the year, arrangements are always updated in religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan but there are certain occasions when the number of devotees rises manifold and special arrangements have to be made.

“Recently, there was a huge inflow of devotees on the ghats of Mathura on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In the days ahead, a similar movement of devotees will take place due to Chhath,” the DM said.

“Ahead of Chhath, Dev Deepawali is to be celebrated, and directions have been issued for deploying divers on ghats besides other security measures,” said Singh.

“We are focussing on arrangements to be made on the Yamuna ghats on the evening of November 7 and the morning of November 8, when devotees will come to the ghats on occasion of Chhath. Civil police will be assisted by PAC personnel deployed at these locations,” stated SSP Pandey.

“Women devotees come in large numbers while observing a fast on these dates, thus, the police in plainclothes will be deployed. Further, traffic is to be streamlined and as such adequate force will be deployed,” he said.