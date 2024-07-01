MCG assures action, penalties against those dumping waste

Gurugram: Amidst the Haryana government’s ongoing cleanliness drive initiated under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Program (SWEEP), certain individuals have been identified for deliberately spreading waste to hamper the efforts of the civic agencies. Despite diligent cleaning by sanitation teams, these individuals continue to dump waste again in areas that have been cleaned, disrupting the established cleanliness protocols, officials aware of the matter said. A tractor driver illegally dumping C&D waste on an empty plot of land in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar has instructed all ward in-charge officers to start registering a case against any person caught dumping waste in open areas. “We had carried out a survey and had identified over 50 spots that were vulnerable and where waste was dumped by the roadside and on vacant plots. We have got them cleared after deploying sanitation teams,” he said.

Under the SWEEP program, the district administration and MCG are working at a rapid pace to improve cleanliness across the city. Garbage vulnerable points, secondary garbage collection points, roads, alleys, and public places are being cleaned regularly, officials said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh, Urban local bodies minister Subhash Sudha, and chief secretary TVSN Prasad have been directing officials to improve Gurugram’s cleanliness. The Urban local bodies minister has inspected various areas to review the cleanliness drive and has issued instructions for better maintenance.

Under SWEEP, 19 HCS officers have been assigned responsibilities according to different wards. These officers monitor the presence of sanitation workers, cleaning resources, vehicles, and the door-to-door garbage collection system, both in the morning and afternoon. “Repeated appeals have been made to maintain cleanliness, and shopkeepers and street vendors who dump waste and litter streets are being fined. Vehicles illegally dumping waste and debris are being seized, fined, and FIRs are being registered against them,” said Bangar.

The MCG commissioner said that strict action will be taken against those deliberately spreading waste, and legal action may also be initiated against them. “Many residents were caught on camera throwing waste out of their car in public places, their vehicle numbers have been identified. We will impose a penalty and will ensure they are booked under stringent sections,” he said.

MCG teams are also scanning CCTV footage to identify the people and vehicles dumping waste in residential areas, said officials.