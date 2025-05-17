MCG carries out anti-encroachment drive in Sushant Lok, clears roads

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) conducted a large-scale anti-encroachment drive in Sushant Lok on Friday, removing temporary structures, roadside sheds, and illegally placed stalls that were obstructing footpaths and roads. The drive, carried out by the corporation’s street vending enforcement team, was in response to repeated complaints from residents regarding traffic congestion and illegal structures, officials said. The MCG’s enforcement team has warned vendors and other encroachers to refrain from reoccupying the cleared spaces, or they will face legal consequences, including heavy penalties and permanent confiscation of goods. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to MCG officials, the anti-encroachment drive focused on illegal vendors, makeshift tin sheds, and roadside kiosks that had encroached upon public spaces. Several temporary structures were dismantled, and goods belonging to encroachers were seized during the operation. The enforcement team acted swiftly to restore order and improve access to public thoroughfares in the locality, which is one of the city’s prominent residential and commercial zones.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that the civic body will maintain a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments that disrupt public movement and hinder civic infrastructure. “Encroachments on roads, footpaths, and green belts is not just illegal but a public safety concern. We will continue such drives regularly, and strict action will be taken against repeat offenders,” he said. Dahiya also urged the public to cooperate with the civic body’s initiatives.

Officials added that the aim of the operation is to ensure smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement in key parts of the city. Encroachments in Sushant Lok had led to the narrowing of roads and footpaths, forcing commuters to walk on roads, increasing the risk of accidents.

The MCG’s enforcement team has warned vendors and other encroachers to refrain from reoccupying the cleared spaces, or they will face legal consequences, including heavy penalties and permanent confiscation of goods.

Residents have welcomed the move and expressed hope that the cleared areas will now remain encroachment-free, enhancing both safety and urban aesthetics. Civic officials said that similar anti-encroachment drives will soon be conducted in other encroachment-prone areas across Gurugram to improve public convenience and city planning.