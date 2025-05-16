MCG chief asks civic body to step up monsoon preparations

Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Thursday asked officials to ensure the speedy resolution of grievances of residents and bolster monsoon preparedness across the city. In a meeting held at his office with senior officials and joint commissioners from all four zones, Dahiya stressed that accountability, transparency and urgency must become central to the municipal corporation’s service delivery approach. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya at a meeting with MCG staff in Gurugram onThursday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the issue of delays in resolving property tax-related complaints, Dahiya pointed out that 1,040 objections are currently pending on the NDC portal, with 65 cases surpassing the official deadline. He directed joint commissioners to prioritise these matters and ensure resolution within the stipulated timeframe, stating that unjustified delays in tax objection handling are unacceptable.

“No grievance should be left pending due to administrative apathy. Every officer must take personal responsibility to ensure timely resolution. Citizens expect efficiency and responsiveness from us—and it is our duty to deliver,” said Dahiya.

“We cannot afford to lose the public’s trust. Transparent and time-bound redressal of issues like property tax objections will go a long way in reinforcing that trust,” he said.

Besides grievance redressal, Dahiya focused on monsoon preparedness. He instructed zonal heads to personally inspect flood-prone areas and ensure that all drainage systems—stormwater drains, sewers, and road gullies—are desilted and functional before the first rains hit Gurugram.

He informed that the MCG has identified 138 waterlogging hot spots across various wards and has assigned junior engineers specific responsibilities for each site. Special field teams comprising sanitation and sewerage staff have also been deployed to ensure adequate drainage and infrastructural support. During the monsoon, these teams will remain stationed at vulnerable points equipped with pumps and other resources to handle emergency situations.

“The city cannot afford a repeat of last year’s monsoon chaos,” Dahiya said. “We are taking a proactive approach this time—cleaning drains, inspecting hot spots, and deploying resources well in advance. Monsoon-related issues will be tackled with utmost seriousness.”

The MCG commissioner further instructed officials not to arbitrarily reject or revert tax files without valid justification and warned that such actions erode public confidence. He reiterated that the MCG’s objective is to improve service delivery in all departments, and citizens should experience a visible change in responsiveness and efficiency.

“Accountability and preparedness are not optional—they are essential. We must ensure that every citizen’s concern is heard, acted upon, and resolved swiftly. Monsoon readiness, clean surroundings, and efficient tax services are core to our mandate,” he said.