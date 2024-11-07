MCG chief orders clearance of legacy waste, inspects Basai plant

Gurugram: The new commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Ashok Kumar Garg has carried out a comprehensive inspection across multiple city locations, focussing on secondary waste collection points. Municipal commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg at a secondary waste collection point lin Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

After visiting several secondary waste collection points where household waste is temporarily stored before disposal, Garg expressed his dissatisfaction with the accumulated legacy waste and directed officials to clear it within the next two days. The commissioner emphasised that regular waste removal must be strictly maintained to prevent further buildup.

The MCG chief began his inspection at key waste collection hubs, including Hero Honda Chowk and Beriwala Bagh near Rajiv Chowk on Wednesday, where he noted an increase in waste due to reduced collection efforts post-Diwali. He found similar conditions at the Khandsa and Carterpuri collection points, where waste had piled up.

Following his inspection, he told officials, all legacy waste at Beriwala Bagh, Khandsa, and Carterpuri must be cleared within the next 48 hours. He also stressed that incoming waste should be transported daily to the Bandhwari landfill to ensure these collection points remain manageable and do not pose health or sanitation risks to residents living nearby.

Garg also visited the construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant in Basai to review compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) regulations, a set of strict guidelines designed to curb air pollution. He examined the facility’s dust management measures and instructed plant operators to ensure that GRAP guidelines are rigorously followed, especially regarding dust control. He directed that regular water spraying on C&D materials be maintained to minimise airborne dust and requested an increase in anti-smog guns at the facility from two to four.

“Ensuring strict adherence to GRAP is essential, particularly at this time when pollution levels are high,” Garg said, emphasising that non-compliance would lead to penalties. He directed joint commissioner Pradeep Kumar to conduct regular inspections at the plant to monitor adherence to these protocols.

Garg was accompanied by joint commissioners Akhilesh Kumar and Pradeep Kumar, along with executive engineer Nijeesh Kumar, who outlined follow-up action to improve waste management across the city.