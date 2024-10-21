MCG conducts demolition drive on Sohna Rd and Sec 27, 28

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday and Sunday, targeting illegal structures along several key roads, including Sohna Road and the Sector-27/28 stretch, officials said on Sunday, adding that it was part of an initiative to reclaim public spaces and clear footpaths, roads, and market areas from unauthorised encroachments, hindering traffic and public movement. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday and Sunday targeting illegal structures along several key roads in Gurugram. (Representational Photo)

The campaign was led by zonal enforcement teams, formed under the direction of MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar. The teams have been working across their designated zones to tackle temporary and permanent encroachments, they added.

“Encroachments not only block vital public spaces but also pose a significant risk to traffic management and pedestrian safety. We will continue to take strict action to ensure that roads and footpaths remain free from obstruction,” said the commissioner.

During the drive, led by assistant engineer Krishan Kumar, the teams from Zone-3 and Zone-4 removed various illegal structures, including street vendors’ carts, makeshift stalls, tin sheds, and kiosks.

The operation covered a wide area, from the busy Sohna Road to the Sector-27/28 corridors, where unauthorised encroachments had been obstructing traffic and creating hazards for pedestrians, officials said.

Officials said that the encroachments were not just an inconvenience but also a public safety issue since pedestrians are often forced to walk on the roads due to blocked footpaths.

“We have given strict warnings to those who had encroached on public spaces. If these violations persist, harsher penalties will be imposed, including confiscation of goods and legal action,” said Kumar.

The MCG also stressed that such operations would continue in the coming weeks, with a particular focus on areas where encroachments are repeatedly reported, and as part of its efforts to enhance the city’s livability and infrastructure.