MCG deploys more staff, extra vehicles to improve sanitation in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started taking measures to improve the sanitation situation in the city by ensuring adequate deployment of collection vehicles and personnel, officials said. An MCG machine cleaning the garbage at Civil Lines area in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

In a meeting held on Tuesday, MCG joint commissioner YS Gupta met representatives from various sanitation agencies to discuss the urgency of improving cleanliness in the city. The directive issued by Gupta stressed that maintaining sanitation standards remains a top priority for the city.

“The goal is to ensure that every part of our city reflects the high standards of cleanliness that we keep striving for,” Gupta said. All sanitation agencies must effectively meet their responsibilities, ensuring the deployment of adequate personnel and vehicles within their designated areas, he added.

In the meeting, the representatives of sanitation agencies were instructed to align sanitation worker assignments strictly according to the deployment plan. Gupta also mandated that necessary equipment like tractors and trolleys should be readily available as stipulated in existing agreements. “We have issued a stern warning, if improvements and proper resource allocations are not evident within the next two to three days, the Municipal Corporation will take matters into its own hands, rectifying deficiencies at the agencies’ cost,” Gupta said.

He also assigned senior sanitation inspectors to oversee cleaning operations. They have been told to ensure that any emerging complaints are promptly and effectively addressed. “Our residents deserve a city that is not only clean but also maintains that standard consistently,” Gupta added.

The meeting revealed a temporary reduction in staff due to recent festivals, which the agencies acknowledged and assured that normal operations would be resumed soon. Residents, in turn, expressed cautious optimism about the promised improvements.

Meena Yadav, a resident of Sector 15 said, “It is about time we saw some real action. The festivals are over, and the excuses should be too. We pay our taxes and expect basic cleanliness around us.”

Another resident, Rajat Singh of Sector 31, said, “If they can keep up with these plans, it will make a huge difference. The city needs this kind of rigorous attention to sanitation.”