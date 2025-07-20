MCG forms panel to acquire land to develop public infra

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has constituted a dedicated six-member committee tasked with identifying, acquiring and developing land for essential public infrastructure projects. The committee’s formation comes amid growing pressure on civic agencies to respond to the city’s increasing population and demand for organised public spaces and services, officials said. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya underlined the importance of the initiative (HT Archive)

The initiative reflects MCG’s commitment to shifting towards future-ready urban planning. With Gurugram witnessing rapid expansion in its residential, industrial, and commercial zones, the lack of integrated civic infrastructure—such as community centers, educational institutions, libraries, and market spaces—has posed challenges for both residents and planners. The newly constituted committee is expected to bridge this critical gap by taking a coordinated approach to project execution.

Operating under the chairmanship of the MCG commissioner, the committee has been vested with the authority to oversee the entire lifecycle of civic infrastructure development. From identifying vacant or underutilized land parcels to ensuring the final execution of approved plans, the committee will also monitor fund utilization and ensure inter-departmental synergy. The focus will be on structured planning, accountability, and timely delivery.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya underlined the importance of the initiative. “As Gurugram continues to grow, it is imperative that we act now to secure and plan land for essential civic amenities. This committee will play a key role in driving sustainable development and ensuring that public infrastructure is created in a transparent and efficient manner,” he said. Dahiya stressed that long-term public infrastructure can no longer be treated as an afterthought and must be integrated at the planning stage to meet future needs effectively.

The committee’s work will include preparing detailed planning framework, coordinating with government agencies for approvals, addressing technical and financial challenges, and preventing overlapping or stalled projects. The larger goal is to institutionalize a mechanism that avoids ad hoc development and anticipates civic requirements before they become urgent.