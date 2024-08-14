MCG identifies bulk waste generators flouting rules in sectors 56, 57

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its crackdown on Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) in an attempt to enforce solid waste management rules. During a series of inspections carried out on Wednesday, MCG officials visited over ten residential societies in sectors 56 and 57, revealing a concerning trend of non-compliance with mandatory waste processing regulations. The bulk waste generators have been sending mixed waste directly to the Bandhwari landfill, contributing to the city’s escalating waste management challenges. (HT PHOTO)

Despite being classified as BWGs under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, these housing societies have been found guilty of failing to segregate and treat their waste on-site. Instead, they have been sending mixed waste directly to the Bandhwari landfill, contributing to the city’s escalating waste management challenges. The ongoing violations have prompted the MCG to issue fines and warnings, yet the situation remains largely unchanged.

Kusum Sharma, a social activist and resident of Suncity Township, voiced her frustration over the lack of accountability among the BWGs, particularly their Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs). “Many BWGs are neglecting their responsibility to segregate waste at the source, opting instead to hand over mixed garbage to waste vendors. This is due to the absence of accountability and the reluctance of RWAs to take on the additional work and cost associated with segregation and composting,” she said.

Sharma pointed out that when there is an easy option to dispose of mixed waste without facing immediate consequences, there is little motivation to engage in proper waste management practices.

She acknowledged the MCG’s recent efforts to issue notices and impose fines on non-compliant BWGs but stressed the need for sustained enforcement. “The MCG has started taking action by issuing challans, but for meaningful change to occur, BWGs—ranging from residential societies to factories, industries, and commercial complexes— must take responsibility and begin segregating and processing their waste as required,” she said.

Ruchika Sethi Takkar, a member of Citizens For Clean and Why Waste Your Waste, a collective dedicated to promoting a sustainable environment, criticized the MCG for failing to provide adequate support and infrastructure for waste processing. “The SWM Rules, 2016, clearly state that municipal corporations should facilitate the transport of segregated biodegradable waste to processing facilities like compost plants and bio-methanation plants, with a preference for on-site processing. Unfortunately, the MCG has not fulfilled its role as a facilitator. There has been no effort to establish the necessary infrastructure, such as compost plants, biogas plants, or CBG plants,” Takkar pointed out.

She also highlighted the challenges faced by societies attempting to process waste on-site. “Even those societies that are making an effort to process their waste are not receiving any support or encouragement from the MCG. There’s been no buyback of compost produced by these BWGs, leaving them with little incentive to continue their efforts. Without a robust system of support and enforcement, the city’s waste management issues will only get worse,” she said.

The ongoing inspection and enforcement efforts by the MCG are crucial in addressing the lapses in waste management practices. However, residents and activists alike emphasise that stronger measures, better infrastructure, and more comprehensive support from the MCG are necessary to ensure that Gurugram can effectively manage its waste and promote a cleaner, healthier environment for its residents.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that since January this year, they have issued 179 challans amounting to ₹24.11 lakh against Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) for violating the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. “We are committed to taking strict action against those who fail to comply with these regulations. We have also decided that unpaid fines would be added to the property tax bills of the defaulters,” he said.

Bangar said MCG has decided to conduct zone-wise seminars to raise awareness among BWGs about their responsibilities as stipulated in the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. These seminars will also guide BWGs on registering on the MCG’s online portal. The decision was made during a meeting of the Citizen Supervisory Committee, chaired by additional commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh, where it was emphasised that these seminars aim to encourage BWGs to comply with waste management practices and ensure their registration on the portal.

The meeting also outlined plans to form a special squad comprising retired army personnel to curb illegal waste dumping, install CCTV cameras at secondary waste collection points, and review the performance of agencies enlisted to assist BWGs.