MCG removes encroachments from govt land, drive to continue

Gurugram: An enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) removed encroachments and those who had illegally occupied government land across the city on Wednesday, officials said. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office located at Sector-34 in Gurugram near Hero Honda Chowk. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

MCG officials said that they had removed encroachments from market areas, roads, footpaths, and green belt zones. As part of this initiative, enforcement action was taken against encroachments in areas such as Sadar Bazaar, Bus Stand Road, Mehrauli Road, and New Railway Road.

A senior officer of the enforcement team said that they had to face resistance from street vendors and cart operators who were reluctant to remove their belongings. But, the team not only took action to remove encroachments but also confiscated the items.

Additionally, the team also carried out temporary encroachment removal from Bus Stand Road, New Railway Road, and Mehrauli Road, warning and seizing belongings of those engaging in illegal activities. The team also issued a warning to people encroaching these areas, emphasising that the anti-encroachment campaign would continue for some time.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar, said that they had launched anti-encroachment drives in the city and their aim was to have clear streets, markets and road to ensure smooth passage for people and traffic. “Encroachments lead to congestion on roads, causing traffic jams. Furthermore, encroachments on footpaths pose a threat to pedestrian safety. Due to encroachments on footpaths, pedestrians are forced to walk on the roads, increasing the risk of accidents,” he said.

The Commissioner said that Sadar Bazaar was the oldest and busiest market in Gurugram, with a significant number of visitors and shop owners. “Encroachments make the market lanes narrow, causing disturbances. Besides, encroachments pose a security risk. In case of emergencies or incidents like a fire or stampede, encroachments may hinder the quick arrival of relief and rescue teams, leading to potential harm and damage to life and property. Considering public welfare, encroachments need to be removed,” he said.