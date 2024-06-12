MCG ropes in district admin, GMDA to launch sanitation drive across Gurugram

Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the district administration and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has launched a 15-day sanitation drive, civic officials said. They added that the drive was launched following repeated complaints of poor sanitation in residential as well as market areas. A Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) worker cleaning the drainage system to avoid water logging in monsoons at the Hero Honda Chowk, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

MCG officials said they have formed ward-wise teams that will coordinate with Residents Welfare Association (RWA) members to clear waste from open areas and parks.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said sanitation workers will be assigned daily tasks, and officers handling the teams will be responsible for the upkeep. “We have received complaints from many areas. We have conducted inspection of at least 20 residential areas and decided to rope in the district administration clean the entire city,” he said.

Bangar said 19 teams have been formed and given ward-wise responsibilities. Each team includes senior officials from the district administration and GMDA, as well as the joint commissioner of the zone, senior sanitation inspector, assistant engineer, and junior engineer.

“We held a meeting on Tuesday in which various officials, including additional deputy commissioner discussed the initiative. The special cleanliness drive will focus on removing waste and ensuring improved sanitation on roads, streets, and public areas,” he said.

Balpreet Singh, additional MCG commissioner, has been appointed as the overall in-charge and nodal officer of the drive. Senior officials will regularly inspect their respective areas, ensuring proper waste collection and sanitation. They will also monitor the working of sanitation workers and the performance of cleaning agencies. They will also tasked with sending daily reports to the nodal officer.

The MCG commissioner stressed on the importance of morning and evening inspections by officials, including surprise visits, and engaging with former councillors, RWA representatives, and citizens to promote cleanliness. He said that teams will ensure that no waste is scattered outside secondary collection points and will issue challans for littering. The drive will also address issues related to horticultural waste and debris, and bulk waste generators will be educated on solid waste management rules, the commissioner said.

“Residents will be encouraged to make Gurugram cleaner, with road sweeping machines operating both day and night,” said Bangar.