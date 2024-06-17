MCG to clear 90 waste vulnerable spots identified by Ggm admin

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Sunday identified 90 waste vulnerable spots where garbage is dumped on a daily basis and accumulates despite ongoing cleanliness drives, officials aware of the matter said. Garbage dumped on the roadside at Sector-11near SD High School in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

They said that directions have been given to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to begin a comprehensive clean-up drive to clear the spots that have been identified.

Vulnerable spots have been identified at Sector 56 Huda Market, Jharsa Road, Cyber Park, 31/40 dividing road, Subhash Chowk stretch, Sector 48, Gwal Pahari on Faridabad Road and Badshahpur stretch, officials said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Sunday said that the persistent accumulation of waste at these locations has been a growing concern, prompting the administration to take decisive action. “The MCG has been tasked with prioritising these vulnerable points to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for residents in those areas. There were multiple complaints from across the city regarding illegal dumping of waste in residential areas. A survey was conducted for a week and these spots were identified by a joint team of MCG and the administration,” he said.

Yadav said that sanitation is the administration’s top priority. “We have decided to install CCTV cameras at these spots to monitor and catch miscreants who are dumping waste illegally. It is important to keep a check and take action against individuals who intentionally dirty these areas. Hefty penalties will be imposed by the enforcement teams,” he said.

The DC said they are keeping an eye on door-to-door waste collections and all secondary points to ensure that waste is collected and transported to the Bandhwari landfill or Material Recovery Facilities (MRF). “This initiative is crucial to maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of our city,” he said.

Last week, the MCG had set up a dedicated 24x7 control room at its office in Sector 42 to ensure cleanliness in the city’s municipal areas. This initiative, officials said, is part of the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme (SWEEP) that aims to monitor ground activities and address any potential lapses in the city’s waste management system.

The control room can be reached via the helpline number 9821395367. For specific issues, citizens can send complaints via WhatsApp to 7290088127 for construction and demolition (C&D) waste to 7290097521 and 7290076135 for horticultural waste.

The development comes soon after the Haryana government on Wednesday declared a solid waste exigency in Gurugram due to the alarming levels of untreated waste adversely affecting the environment and public health.

With complaints regarding sanitation issues pouring in from across the city, MCG on Friday night issued a termination notice to solid waste management concessionaire Ecogreen, officials said adding that the MCG has given the contract for its door-to-door waste collection to three new agencies that will transport waste from secondary points to the Bandhwari landfill.