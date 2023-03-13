Home / Cities / Others / Meerut: Assistant professor found dead in car

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 13, 2023 08:27 PM IST

The body of the missing assistant professor at Meerut Institute of Technology (MIT) was found in a car near the Sardhana flyover on Sunday night, police said

The body of the missing assistant professor at Meerut Institute of Technology (MIT) was found in a car near the Sardhana flyover on Sunday night, police said. Professor Rakesh Kumar Sharma was a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan and had been missing since Saturday, they added.

His wife lodged a complaint at Jani police station late Saturday night that her husband left home on Saturday evening but didn’t return thereafter and was missing. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
SP (city) Piyush Singh said that the body had been sent for postmortem and an investigation would be carried out on the basis of its report. “The cause of death will help in finding clues about the case whether it was a suicide or a murder,” he said.

Professor Sharma had worked at MIT for quite a while and lived with his family on campus. His wife lodged a complaint at Jani police station late Saturday night that her husband left home on Saturday evening but didn’t return thereafter and was missing.

However, on Sunday night, a passerby spotted a car parked near the Sardhana flyover for a long time. Following this, the police were notified and the body was found inside.

His family members were informed, and the body was sent for a postmortem, he added.

