Meghalaya: Boy, 13, held for death of 4-year-old girl

Shillong: The East Khasi Hills district police in Meghalaya have held a 13-year-old boy in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl, superintendent of police Vivek Syiem confirmed on Wednesday. The girl’s body was found at a construction site, about 100 metres from her home. (Representational image)

On September 14, Rynjah police received a complaint after a 4-year-old girl went missing around 8 am. She was seen playing at 7.30 am in her house. A search involving police, the Village Defence Party, locals and a dog squad followed, though heavy rain hampered efforts.

On September 15 evening, the father reported that her body was found at a construction site, about 100 metres from the home, following which he filed a murder complaint.

The girl’s death sparked protests and condemnation from civil society groups, student unions and residents who demanded swift justice.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed and after three days of interviews and evidence collection, investigators identified a 13-year-old neighbour as a suspect.

“We have cracked the case,” Syiem told reporters, adding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will “continue to investigate every aspect of the case to ensure that nothing is left out.”

According to police, the boy has admitted taking the girl over a wall to the construction site. He said he slipped while washing his muddy feet, pulling the child into a water-filled cavity where she drowned. He placed a stone on her body and later tried to mislead investigators with a false story about masked men in a black Scorpio trying to abduct the girl.

The boy was produced before the Child Welfare Committee for a thorough examination, which ordered his placement at the juvenile home for observation. He underwent medical tests and was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which remanded him to the juvenile home.

Police said the post-mortem established death by drowning and suffocation, with no ante-mortem injuries and no sexual assault; the victim’s jewellery was intact. Injury marks on the boy’s feet matched his account.

Syiem said, “The SIT has 90 days to file the chargesheet. We will continue to examine the antecedents of the boy and probe deeper into any other possible motives.”