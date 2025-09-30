Meghalaya clears ₹50 cr package for Garo Hills Autonomous District Council

Shillong: The Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday approved a financial package of about ₹50 crore to support the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in clearing salary arrears and ensuring timely payment of wages to its employees, while also taking a string of other key decisions ranging from settling a century-old land dispute in Sohra to introducing paperless governance through an e-Cabinet system. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma. (File Photo)

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters after chairing the cabinet meeting that the state government would release ₹24–25 crore from the GHADC’s own share of taxes, along with an advance of another ₹25 crore, to enable the council to cover nearly 12 months of salary backlog and resume regular disbursement of pay from November 1.

“This is not any kind of bailout package. The only decision taken today is to release in advance the royalties and shares that are due to the council, and in addition extend some support to allow them to clear their dues. The money will be deposited in an escrow account so that it is used only for salary purposes,” Sangma said.

The GHADC, which has around 1,200–1,300 employees, has been struggling for years to pay its staff on time. Sangma said a majority of employees had already accepted the package, with nearly 800 submitting written consent. The council has also agreed to the appointment of an IAS officer as principal secretary, with a proposal to make the deputy commissioner the ex-officio principal secretary.

He reminded that the state government had consistently supported the council over the past three years, enabling the payment of about 42 months of salaries through a mix of dues and advances. “It is not that we are reacting only now,” he stressed, “but we have continued to intervene to support the GHADC financially.”

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved the transfer of 128 acres of land at Saitsohpen, Sohra Civil Sub-Division, to the Elaka of Hima Sohra, bringing closure to a dispute that traces its roots to the British era.

The Elaka had claimed ownership of the land based on historical records and long-standing occupation. A committee headed by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong had been in discussions with stakeholders for more than a year to find a settlement.

“Based on records and discussions, it was agreed that about 128 acres would be handed over to the Elaka, while the remaining land would stay with the General Administration Department and the state government,” Sangma said, adding that a formal agreement will soon be executed to permanently resolve the issue.

Marking a step towards digital transformation, the cabinet also launched the e-Cabinet system, which will allow ministers to access agendas, documents, and past decisions online through secure devices.

“The agendas for cabinet meetings will now come on this platform, and approvals will be given electronically. This will make the cabinet process efficient, secure, and paperless,” the chief minister explained.

The cabinet cleared the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the newly inaugurated Taraghar State Guest House, laying down rules on room allotments and operations. It also approved the Meghalaya Directorate and District Drivers’ Service Rules, 2025, which will regulate recruitment and promotions of government drivers, an area left undefined for decades.

The cabinet further approved the holiday list for 2026, which will remain similar to that of 2025.

On the issue of uranium mining, Sangma reaffirmed his government’s opposition, while responding to concerns over a recent office memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which proposes to exempt certain mineral projects from mandatory public consultations.

“We have made our stand very clear that we are not in favour of uranium mining. If any notification or law goes against the interest of our people, we will take up the matter with the Centre at the highest level,” he assured.