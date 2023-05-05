Home / Cities / Others / Meghalaya to evacuate students from violence-hit Manipur

Manipur’s governor issued shoot-at-sight orders on Thursday and the state government snapped all internet services as it struggled to quell ethnic violence sweeping the northeastern state

The Meghalaya government plans to evacuate over 200 students studying in violence-hit Manipur.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma called an urgent meeting to discuss the situation in Manipur. (Twitter)
“We are in touch with the students and are making arrangements to try and evacuate them,” said chief minister Conrad K Sangma after chairing an emergency meeting over the situation in Manipur on Thursday.

He added that they have also started a helpline number for the students and their parents. “Students and parents can call on a 24-hour basis if they require any help,” he said.

Sangma said that there was no need to panic. “We are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the Manipur government.”

Manipur’s governor issued shoot-at-sight orders on Thursday and the government snapped all internet services as it struggled to quell ethnic violence sweeping the northeastern state. Mobs torched houses, shops, and religious places, and attacked a lawmaker in the state capital of Imphal.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday in Churachandpur after tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Meitei community.

