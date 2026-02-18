A mentally challenged woman was assaulted by a group of villagers at Harina Chowk in Baghmara area following rumours that she was a child-lifter, people aware of the development said on Tuesday. Mentally challenged woman assaulted in Dhanbad over child-lifting rumour

According to local sources, panic spread quickly after word circulated that a suspicious woman had been spotted in the locality. Within minutes, a large crowd gathered and allegedly began thrashing the woman without verification. The situation led to a traffic jam in Harina for some time. Police from Barora and Baghmara stations rushed to the spot after receiving information and rescued the injured woman. She was later taken into custody for her safety and medical attention.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman is mentally unstable and had no involvement in any criminal activity. A detailed investigation into the incident has been initiated.

In an official press release, Dhanbad Police expressed concern over the growing panic fuelled by unverified social media messages. “In urban and rural areas, fear and confusion are being created due to rumours of ‘child-lifters’. In several recent incidents, innocent passersby, mentally unstable persons or migrant labourers have been assaulted merely on suspicion. In most cases, police investigation found the victims innocent,” the release stated.

The police further cautioned that unverified videos and messages circulating on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups are the primary cause behind such incidents. “Many of these videos are old or from other states but are shared as local news, triggering sudden anger among people who then take the law into their own hands,” it said.

Appealing for restraint, the police urged citizens not to assault anyone on suspicion. “If any person appears suspicious, immediately inform the nearest police station or dial 112. Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours or engaging in mob violence,” the release warned.

Authorities have reiterated that responsible and vigilant citizenship is essential to prevent such unfortunate incidents.