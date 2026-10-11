Why is making friends as an adult so hard? Know the 3 ways to build connections

As children, making friends often felt easy. You might share a desk at school, go to tuition together or, later, join the same clubs in college. Spending time together was part of your routine, allowing friendships to grow naturally. But as you enter adulthood, work and other responsibilities can leave little time to meet new people or catch up with old friends. It can feel isolating, especially when you want just someone to talk to.

Why does making friends become harder as an adult, and how can you take the first step towards building new connections?

The transition from school and college to working life can change how you make friends. Earlier, shared classes, tuition sessions, clubs, and sports gave you regular opportunities to spend time with others. Once you start working, however, building new friendships may require more deliberate effort. But why does this happen? What is triggering this change?

An expert simplified it. Devina Kaur – mental health educator, certified NLP coach, explained that school and college offer opportunities to connect over shared interests, while the workplace may not always provide the same opportunities to build friendships.

Why is making friends as an adult more difficult? Building friendships as an adult requires active effort. Here are some reasons the expert outlined for why it can feel more difficult: