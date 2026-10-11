Tanushree Dutta calls death of Nana Patekar ‘positive development’, visits Mahakal Temple: ‘Hope all the evils of my life die off one by one’
Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. She had called it ‘evil dead’.
Actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest. Tanushree Dutta, who had accused the actor years ago of sexual harassment on a film set, made an ‘evil dead’ remark after his death. She received flak for it, and has now made a new post on Instagram stating that the new is a ‘positive development in my life.’
What Tanushree said
In the video, Tanushree was seen offering prayers in front of the Mahakal idol. In the caption, she began, "Mahakal Baba ke darbar mein meri astha ! He is the one who saved me from the multiple attacks on my life and shielded me from hundreds of maaran kriyas done by Nana and his friends.
What a coincidence that I got to visit Mahakal right after such a positive development in my life. Even though I seriously have my doubts on the authenticity of the death news. I really wish and hope truly this evil is dead and gone for good and that all the evils of my life die off one by one."
Deep Dive
She went on to add, "If you love me you will make all the Evils dead that have decided to afflict me and who will not stop unless they are dead. All of them including their flying monkeys and helpers and supporters jinke shay mein these evils have continued to afflict me.
I cannot fulfill my purpose in the world and I will leave from here if these people still continue to breathe. I want all of them gone and with full confirmation of their demise. I cannot take their extreme negativity and persistent conspiracies anymore."
She added, “My ride is coming and unless this wish is fulfilled I'm not staying on Earth. Its either them or me here on Earth Baba. Infact in space, I can connect better with you. Earth is overrated and I have no real incentive to continue to live here. Har Har mahadev! Mahadev, I want you to prove to the world that you love me and how much! For Aeons I have been your devotee. I'm demanding this now from you with that birthright. They don't recognise me but you do, so please accept my humble request.”
About Nana Patekar death
Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed that the actor died on October 8. He was found unconscious at his residence and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. In 2018, during the Me Too movement, the claim became public. An FIR was registered against Nana, who denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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