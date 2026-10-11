Tanushree Dutta calls death of Nana Patekar ‘positive development’, visits Mahakal Temple: ‘Hope all the evils of my life die off one by one’

What a coincidence that I got to visit Mahakal right after such a positive development in my life. Even though I seriously have my doubts on the authenticity of the death news. I really wish and hope truly this evil is dead and gone for good and that all the evils of my life die off one by one."

In the video, Tanushree was seen offering prayers in front of the Mahakal idol. In the caption, she began, "Mahakal Baba ke darbar mein meri astha ! He is the one who saved me from the multiple attacks on my life and shielded me from hundreds of maaran kriyas done by Nana and his friends.

Actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest. Tanushree Dutta , who had accused the actor years ago of sexual harassment on a film set, made an ‘evil dead’ remark after his death. She received flak for it, and has now made a new post on Instagram stating that the new is a ‘positive development in my life.’

She went on to add, "If you love me you will make all the Evils dead that have decided to afflict me and who will not stop unless they are dead. All of them including their flying monkeys and helpers and supporters jinke shay mein these evils have continued to afflict me.

I cannot fulfill my purpose in the world and I will leave from here if these people still continue to breathe. I want all of them gone and with full confirmation of their demise. I cannot take their extreme negativity and persistent conspiracies anymore."

She added, “My ride is coming and unless this wish is fulfilled I'm not staying on Earth. Its either them or me here on Earth Baba. Infact in space, I can connect better with you. Earth is overrated and I have no real incentive to continue to live here. Har Har mahadev! Mahadev, I want you to prove to the world that you love me and how much! For Aeons I have been your devotee. I'm demanding this now from you with that birthright. They don't recognise me but you do, so please accept my humble request.”