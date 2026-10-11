Panchkula, In a step towards ensuring the safety, convenience and improved policing at religious places, Haryana Police has established the state's first Tourist Police Post at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula. Haryana's first Tourist Police post inaugurated by CM

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the post on Sunday.

Equipped with a modern surveillance system, specially trained police personnel and devotee-centric facilities, the initiative will play a vital role in promoting religious tourism while ensuring a safe, smooth and convenient experience for devotees visiting the temple from across the country, an official statement said.

On the occasion, Director General of Police, Haryana, Ajay Singhal, and Police Commissioner, Panchkula, Pankaj Nain were also present.

The objective of the Tourist Police Post is to provide security, guidance, grievance redressal and necessary assistance within the temple premises to devotees arriving from different states and linguistic backgrounds, ensuring that they do not have to visit different offices or police stations to resolve minor issues, the statement said.

During the inauguration event, Saini received detailed information from police officers about the functioning of the Tourist Police Post, the facilities available and the security arrangements in place.

Appreciating the initiative, he said that a large number of devotees from different states visit Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple to offer prayers.

Therefore, it is essential to understand their language, needs and provide them with prompt assistance, he said, as per the statement.

He said that the Tourist Police Post would serve as an effective mechanism in this direction and provide devotees with a safer, smoother and better experience within the temple premises.

Twenty specially trained police personnel have been deployed at the Tourist Police Post round-the-clock. These personnel have been provided with a distinctive Tourist Police uniform, different from the regular police uniform, enabling devotees to identify them easily whenever assistance is required.

The personnel have undergone specialised training in courteous behaviour, effective communication, soft skills and understanding the needs of devotees arriving from different states.

The objective is to strengthen trust between the police and devotees and ensure that assistance is readily available whenever they face any difficulty.

"The Tourist Police Post has been developed as an integrated assistance and information centre. Devotees will receive information regarding general darshan queues, VIP darshan arrangements, shoe-deposit facilities, prasad, langar and other essential services within the temple complex," it said.

In addition, guidance will be provided regarding bus stands, railway stations, auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw stands, and parking facilities.

Devotees visiting Panchkula will also be provided information about other prominent religious sites, including Shri Kali Mata Temple and Shri Chandi Mata Temple in Kalka, along with directions to reach these destinations. This initiative will ensure that religious tourists can access essential information and assistance at a single location.

To further strengthen the security of devotees, more than 100 CCTV cameras installed across the temple premises will be monitored live from the control room established at the Tourist Police Post.

Announcements will be made through loudspeakers to keep devotees informed and alert. In the event of any suspicious activity or emergency, police personnel will immediately coordinate with the concerned teams and provide the necessary assistance.

A Significant features of the Tourist Police Post is the facility for registering complaints. Earlier, devotees had to visit Mata Mansa Devi Police Station, located approximately two kilometres away, to report missing persons, lost belongings or other related issues.

Now, facilities relating to FIR registration and daily diary entries have been made available at the post within the temple premises. This will enable devotees to receive timely police assistance and make the complaint redressal process more convenient.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, said that the establishment of the state's first Tourist Police Post reflects Haryana Police's commitment to the safety, convenience and improved policing for devotees.

He expressed confidence that the deployment of specially trained personnel, modern surveillance systems and effective communication would make visits to Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple safer, smoother and more memorable.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.