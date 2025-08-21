Meta alert saves Kaushambi youth from suicide threat

Once again, a Meta alert has saved a young life—this time in Kaushambi district on Sunday night. After detecting an online suicide threat, Meta notified the Kaushambi police via a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). Acting quickly, police located the youth, brought him to the station for counseling, and safely reunited him with his family. The youth accepted responsibility in writing and vowed not to repeat the act. For representation only

According to reports, the youth had recently returned home after working in a private company in Maharashtra following his graduation. On Sunday night, he posted a video on Instagram showing a pesticide bottle and threatening to commit suicide. Meta staff traced his profile and alerted the police.

SHO Siddharth Singh of Pipri police station immediately dispatched a team, who found the youth and took him to the station. During counseling, the youth explained that he had accompanied his father to the fields where anti-grass pesticide was being sprayed. He brought some leftover pesticide home and made the video without realising Meta would issue an alert or that police would intervene.

When questioned about his reasons for the act, the youth remained silent and said he had no grievances against his family or anyone else.

SP Rajesh Kumar confirmed that following Meta’s alert, the youth was rescued and safely returned to his family after counseling. He also submitted a written apology and vowed not to repeat the attempt.