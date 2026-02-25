Meters in minus in Prayagraj: Over 100 prepaid power consumers owe over ₹1 lakh each

More than 100 consumers in Prayagraj have accumulated electricity dues exceeding ₹1 lakh each, despite being shifted to prepaid metering, highlighting concerns over the prepaid electricity system. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to departmental data, 2,587 consumers’ meters have gone into negative balance of up to ₹5,000. Meanwhile, 3,470 consumers have outstanding dues ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹50,000. In addition, 158 consumers have dues between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh, while 122 consumers’ meters have gone into negative balance exceeding ₹1 lakh. Around 25,000 consumers have outstanding dues of more than ₹5,000.

The electricity department recently converted nearly 40,000 postpaid connections into prepaid meters in Sangam city to streamline billing and improve revenue collection.

However, the move appears to have yielded unexpected challenges. A significant number of consumers are reportedly not recharging their prepaid meters even after migration, concede officials.

According to departmental data, over 29,337 prepaid meters are currently running in ‘minus’ after not being recharged, raising serious financial concerns for the department.

Officials have identified these consumers whose meters continue to operate in negative balance.

Fortunately for such consumers, the department is not currently disconnecting electricity connections, due to which power supply is continuing even if the balance is in the negative.

Rajesh Kumar, chief engineer, said that executive engineers, sub divisional officers (SDOs), and junior engineers (JEs) are creating awareness in their respective areas, encouraging consumers to recharge their meters through the mobile app. If consumers do not recharge their meters, their power supply will be disrupted, officials warned.