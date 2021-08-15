Home / Cities / Others / Migrants’ immovable property in Kashmir to be protected
Migrants’ immovable property in Kashmir to be protected

The administrative council that met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday issued instructions for preservation and protection of migrants' immovable property and removal of encroachments from there.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:43 AM IST

With a view to provide relief to Kashmiri migrants and protect their properties in the Valley, the administrative council has proposed protection of immovable properties.

The administrative council that met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday issued instructions for preservation and protection of migrants’ immovable property and removal of encroachments from there.

“To streamline the preservation and protection efforts, the administrative council also approved the proposal of revenue department to confer powers of commissioners upon the deputy commissioners of Kashmir division under the Agrarian Reforms Act,” the government spokesman said.

He said the department of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction was directed to develop an online portal for facilitating migrants to apply for correction of records, demarcation and removal of encroachments, and alienation by way of fraud or distress.

“The disposal of such applicants has also been made time-bound under the Public Services Guarantee Act,” said Sinha.

