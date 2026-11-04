Minor among 2 migrant workers burnt alive in Gujarat over payment dispute

Two farm labourers from Madhya Pradesh, including a 16-year-old boy, were burnt alive in Gujarat’s Amreli district after the pickup van they were sleeping in was set on fire around midnight over a payment dispute, police said. Police said the accused have been arrested. (Shutterstock)

The complainant in the case, Kamlesh Badhel, told police that his son and 21-year-old nephew were trapped inside the van and died in the blaze.

Police said the accused, Vinod Dodiyar, and his relative, Raju Dodiyar, took petrol from a motorcycle and poured it on the van before setting it afire.

Police said Vinod Dodiyar had purchased the van on instalments from a man named Riteshsinh and owed him ₹30,000. After a dispute, Riteshsinh handed the vehicle to his friend Kamlesh. The refusal to return the vehicle or a refund prompted Vinod Dodiyar to allegedly set it afire

Police suspect the accused were unaware of or did not care that two people were sleeping inside the vehicle. The two victims had no reported prior dispute with the accused. Their only connection was that they were relatives of the man who had the vehicle’s possession.

Vinod Dodiyar and Raju Dodiyar have been arrested for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103(1) even as the investigation continued.