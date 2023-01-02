Miscreants assault tea stall owner, loot cash box

A group of miscreants assaulted a tea stall owner and looted his cash box in Dheenpur area here on Sunday night. The miscreants also hurled crude bombs and stones at his shop. An FIR has been lodged and efforts were on to trace and arrest the accused involved in the incident, police said.

According to reports, one Ram Singh runs a tea stall and snacks shop. In his complaint given to the police, Singh said that around two dozen persons were having snacks and tea at his shop on Sunday night. They assaulted him and looted his cash box when he demanded payment from them. Two of the miscreants were cornered and nabbed by locals while others fled. However, the duo was released when they promised to return with the cash box.

After a while a large group of youths returned to the spot and hurled crude bombs and stones at the tea stall. Police also reached the spot after receiving information, but the miscreants had fled by then.

Enraged over the incident, traders staged protest at Mauaima police station and demanded action against the accused.

SHO Mauaima Suresh Singh said an FIR had been registered against six named and 90 unnamed persons in this connection. Efforts were on to trace and arrest them, he added.