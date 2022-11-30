MNNIT students develop driverless car

A team of budding techies of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Prayagraj have developed a self-driving or driverless car named “CART-95”.

President of Microsoft Asia, Ahmad Mazhari, an MNNIT alumnus, was present for the inauguration of the unveiling of self-driving autonomous car, MNNIT officials said.

Former MNNIT director, prof Rajeev Tripathi flagged off the car which was driven on the campus as part of the test drive, officials said.

Guided by their faculty members, the car has been successfully tested in phase-1 of development on institute campus, officials said.

The institute’s ‘silver jubilee batch’ of 1995 has funded the project and assistance for the driverless car, informed one of the 19-member team, Gaurav Sharma, a BTech final year (Mechanical Engineering) student.

“After a month of testing and undertaking small innovations, the prototype has been created by student members of interdisciplinary technical club and teacher mentors,” he added.

MNNIT director prof RS Verma lauded the achievement of the students. “Now the priority is to get the car technology patented at the earliest,” he said.

Robotics club of MNNIT and SAE Intercollegiate Club worked together to create this autonomous car made by college students.

The 6-seater cart can detect an obstacle and quickly respond with all equipped motions, and uses object detection algorithm like Yolov4 to detect presence of obstacles and engage the braking system. The team at MNNIT has fully redesigned the braking and throttle systems of the cart for this purpose, shared another student associated with the project.

The project was mentored by associate professor Samir Saraswati and assistant professor Jitendra Narayan Gangwar of Department of Mechanical Engineering of MNNIT.